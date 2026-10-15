Letters to the Editor: Save the Santa Monica Mel’s Drive-In building, but not the restaurant

Irvine-based firm ValueRock Realty has filed preliminary plans to replace the building that houses the Santa Monica Mel’s Drive-In location with an eight-story apartment building.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: I think that the building that houses the Mel’s Drive-In in Santa Monica should be saved, but the restaurant should go ( “Mel’s Drive-In, Santa Monica’s landmark Route 66 diner, faces demolition. Can it be saved?,” Oct. 13).

I’m a big fan of diner-style restaurants like Mel’s Drive-In, Bob’s Big Boy and Norms, and I’m really disappointed when a location closes (as several Norms and Bob’s Big Boy locations have closed over the years).

However, I’ve been to all four Mel’s Drive-In locations in the Los Angeles area and I will never return to the Santa Monica location. I’ve been there three times and every time, the service was terrible. Also, I ordered the exact same item at different locations and it’s been the worst at the Santa Monica one.

Advertisement

Plus, saving that Mel’s Drive-In location is like fighting to save a Starbucks. There’s another one not too far away.

Since it’s the end of Route 66, it should be made into a unique diner with Route 66 incorporated into the theme.

Andrew Saidi, Los Angeles