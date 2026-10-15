Letters to the Editor: Here’s hoping El Niño doesn’t derail California’s very necessary wildlife crossing

To the editor: Millions of avid wildlife advocates are anxiously looking forward to the opening of the long-anticipated Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. It will fundamentally benefit, if not save, the lives of many varieties of creatures, even while they cannot know where the benefit is coming from.

To be informed that there is a possibility that El Niño weather conditions might possibly bear down on our region and negatively affect its progress and completion is bad news indeed ( “World’s largest wildlife crossing is on track to open this winter — unless El Niño intervenes,” Oct. 8). I join the president of the Wildlife Crossing Fund, Beth Pratt, in her steadfast project support, but I feel deep concern of this negative possibility, as we have witnessed the slow but steady progress this mighty bridge has taken over some years.

Of most concern is the possibility of flooding. This could derail this worthy project and give voice to those in the current administration who find bizarre and contemptible pleasure in deriding notable humane endeavors such as this.

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The crossing is a highly beneficial and inspirational effort to help animals such as mountain lions find a literal path to greater territory. Those many wildlife advocates who have long supported the project are elated that it’s nearing completion and cannot wait until it’s finished. We have faith that it will be a glorious and proud addition to our state!

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles