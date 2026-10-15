Letters to the Editor: As war continues, Yemen faces ‘a major hunger emergency’

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To the editor: The escalation of fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels is also causing a major hunger emergency ( “Saudi Arabia faces a grim choice as Houthis intensify attacks on airports and oil sites,” Oct. 13). Peace is urgent to save lives on both sides and prevent starvation in impoverished Yemen.

The U.N. World Food Program , or WFP, warns that the conflict is preventing access to 800,000 Yemenis who urgently need food assistance. Many are people already struggling in poverty, having been displaced during the years of civil war in Yemen.

Yemen is a nation deeply mired in hunger and cannot suffer more war and food shortages. More than 18 million people in Yemen are facing severe hunger, which includes half a million infants at risk of deadly malnutrition.

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The WFP says that 74% of households in Yemen cannot get basic food supplies. Making the situation worse is that WFP does not have enough funding to feed Yemenis in need. Cutbacks in humanitarian aid funding by the United States and other countries are devastating. We need to do better.

If the fighting continues, famine is inevitable in Yemen. Peace is urgent in Yemen, backed with food aid. A food-for-peace plan is the best hope for Yemen and the Middle East.

William Lambers, Cincinnati

This writer is an author who partnered with the U.N. World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.”