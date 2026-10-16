Letters to the Editor: California needs financial safeguards in case AI investments fail

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To the editor: Guest contributor Dean Florez’s proposed community benefit standard needs a funding backstop ( “Data centers consume like cities. They should contribute like cities as well,” Oct. 13).

An obligation can survive a property sale on paper and still become worthless if the company responsible goes broke. Before construction, developers should provide financial guarantees for promised public improvements and their long-term upkeep through prepaid funds, performance bonds or similar safeguards.

Consider a water-reuse system or a cooling-center battery. Who pays for maintenance, repairs and replacement if the data center closes? Local agencies should have secured funding and a clear operating plan before accepting either as a public benefit.

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As a Temecula resident, I want artificial intelligence investment to strengthen our communities without leaving households with another bill. California should make financial security part of the bargain before residents commit land, water and power.

The servers may move or shut down. The neighbors will still be here.

Rohan Sharma, Temecula

This writer is the author of “AI and the Boardroom: Insights into Governance, Strategy, and the Responsible Adoption of AI.”