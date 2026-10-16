Letters to the Editor: I still want answers on why the Lachman fire was abandoned

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To the editor: I’m reading about the myriad “missteps,” “critical failures,” etc., and how everything’s good now with the fire folks ( “After so many L.A. fire failures, this week’s Santa Ana winds test whether officials can do better,” Oct. 14). There’s still, however, no explanation of how or why the battalion chief overseeing the Lachman fire the week prior to the Palisades inferno ordered his crew to abandon this clearly smoldering fire.

Letters sent to the mayor, the Los Angeles Fire Department and anyone I thought might clarify this suspicious, intriguing boondoggle went unanswered. One can only assume this egregious abdication of common sense, if actually addressed, would have toppled the entire house of cards. Possibly, the resulting lawsuits would have bankrupt L.A.

Still, it would be nice to know.

Greg Hilfman, Topanga