Letters to the Editor: Many nonprofits work with integrity. We just don’t make the news

A pedestrian walks across the street from the Seychelle Condominiums on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, where homeless nonprofit 1736 Family Crisis Center paid for an apartment for CEO Carol Adelkoff, who lives thousands of miles away in Hawaii.

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To the editor: It is deeply disappointing to the nonprofit sector when a colleague makes the news for doing something that might be (or is) illegal or unethical ( “L.A. nonprofit rented luxury Santa Monica apartment, BMW for CEO living in Hawaii,” Oct. 13).

I have been in the field for 38 years. In my experience, the majority of nonprofits work with integrity. In many cases, the staff is underpaid, the hours are long and staff work in modest offices. Helping others is one of our employee benefits.

Where I work, we submit monthly invoices that include significant back-up information to justify our expenses. In addition to annual single audits of the entire organization, we have annual audits of individual programs. Per our annual tax filing, we spend 90% of our revenue on programs, leaving a mere 10% for administrative and fundraising costs.

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I believe I speak for the majority of my counterparts who are doing what we promised to do with our funds and are handling our funds responsibly and ethically. Unfortunately, following the rules does not make the news.

Mary Weaver, Studio City

This writer is executive director of Friends Outside in Los Angeles County, which provides services that mitigate the unintended consequences of the criminal justice system to the incarcerated, formerly incarcerated and their children and families.