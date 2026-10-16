Letters to the Editor: Richard Pan’s vaccine bills helped save kids from needless illnesses

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To the editor: Mark Z. Barabak’s column highlighting Dr. Richard Pan’s run for Congress greatly resonates with me ( “Is there a doctor in the House? Backlash to Trump, RFK Jr. may boost their political ranks,” Oct. 11). I was a school nurse for 18 years. I loved every aspect of my job, but the most challenging was convincing some skeptical parents to vaccinate their children. Every time I saw Anthony Portantino, our excellent California assemblyman at the time, I would tell him he had to keep fighting hard to get Pan’s bills tightening vaccination requirements and exemptions passed. Luckily, both bills passed.

I shudder as I see the harm Health and Humans Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other unqualified Trump appointees are inflicting on the health of our nation’s citizens, in particular our children. One only needs to walk through a cemetery to see the number of children’s graves from prior to the 1950s, when vaccines became available.

By allowing only medical exemptions for required vaccinations, Pan kept California from occupying the place in the news that Pennsylvania currently occupies — children and adults suffering needless illnesses and deaths from vaccine-preventable illnesses.

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I urge those who live in California’s 6th District to elect Pan to Congress, to help turn the tide against quackery and back to verified science.

Jacqueline Ficht, South Pasadena