Letters to the Editor: I’m not worried about election day. I’m worried about what comes after

A mail-in ballot is examined at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters in San Jose in 2016.

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To the editor: I am not worried about election day ( “Why chaos on election day is highly unlikely,” Oct. 13). Yes, there will be some kerfuffles, some citizens disenfranchised, many intimidated.

I am, however, very concerned about the days, weeks and months following Nov. 3. All the polls indicate that Republicans will take a beating. And as we’ve learned before, they don’t give up power gently.

The president, likely losing his majority in the House and possibly in the Senate, will not be complacent when his agenda is denied. If Democrats pursue investigations and penalties against his people, as he has done regularly to theirs, it’s hard to believe he will be accepting.

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I fear a divisive, perhaps bloody period until the new Congress is installed on Jan. 3, and a combative two years following.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita