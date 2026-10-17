Letters to the Editor: Deploying weapons into space might be Trump’s biggest blunder yet

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To the editor: On page A8 of the Oct. 15 Los Angeles Times, I find an article in which the U.S. confirms it has deployed weapons into space ( “There’s a lack of transparency in what space weapons nations are pursuing,” Oct. 12). This is perhaps the biggest blunder our dear leader has stumbled us into yet.

The Outer Space Treaty was concluded in 1967 during the Cold War, and was signed by the U.S., Russia, China and all other known nuclear-armed nations. This after nuclear tests were conducted by both the U.S. and Russia in 1962 with devastating results back here on Earth.

That’s why the treaty declares that space is a weapons-free zone that can only be used for peaceful purposes.

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Those who foolishly established the ridiculous U.S. Space Command (“Space Force,” implying military) may have committed us into a snowballing, falling stack of dominoes that started with Russia invading Ukraine, and then us invading Iran — intensifying a regional war between proxies of Sunni and Shiite states Saudi Arabia and Iran, respectively. And that doesn’t even take into consideration Israel and what it might do, along with the vacillating moves and statements of intent from our president. You might say he has already started World War III.

Emil Kuyper, Huntington Beach