Letters to the Editor: L.A. needs to get over its low-rise mentality and build taller apartment buildings

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To the editor: I just returned Thursday night from a six-week trip that took me to Vancouver, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Each of these cities have dealt with their housing crisis by building up. Each is a forest of 30-50-story residential apartment towers.

Land is scarce in Asian cities. Land is scarce in Los Angeles ( “Bass vs. Raman: Who can make housing more affordable?,” Oct. 16). We need to get over our low-rise mentality.

We have an example of what can be done with the Wilshire Corridor on the Westside. In my opinion, Wilshire Boulevard from downtown to the ocean should be filled with 30-40-story apartment buildings. Now, the trick is to give the developers enough incentive to make them affordable.

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Doug Jones, Los Feliz