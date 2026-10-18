Letters to the Editor: The U.S. is in ‘a constant battle between decency and destruction’

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To the editor: Contributing writer Jon Duffy hits the nail on the head ( “Public execution? This really is who we are,” Oct. 13). On one hand, we are a nation that aspires to high ideals, as reflected in the Declaration of Independence, the preamble to the Constitution and the many good things that we have done over our two and a half centuries of existence. On the other, a huge fraction of our citizens are consumed by bigotry, xenophobia and a desire to trample anyone whom they consider beneath them.

The result seems to be a constant battle between decency and destruction. And the worst part is that the destructive ones, like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, claim to be on the side of decency (despite what he says, he doesn’t represent Christian values by any reasonable definition).

Sadly, the only cure we have is at the voting booth. It is time to recognize that the choice is not between position A and position B; it is between standing up for the nation’s ideals or supporting a government that has taken the evils of tribalism as a call to destroy anyone who has a shred of humanity left.

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Geoff Kuenning, Claremont

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To the editor: I take umbrage with the headline of Duffy’s op-ed.

This is not who we are. This is who today’s Republican Party, spending billions of American taxpayers’ dollars, is. I have never been this angry at my country.

Barry Greenfield, West Hollywood