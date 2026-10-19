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Letters to the Editor: Millions in investments in Long Beach won’t stop rising sea levels

Waves crash against the shore as homes collapse.
Waves crash against East Seaside Walk, damaging homes on the Long Beach Peninsula on Sunday.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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To the editor: As a Long Beach resident, I am saddened by the recent storm damage to our historic Seaside Walk (“Heavy surf, red-tagged homes, a battered boardwalk: Long Beach confronts costly climate reality,” Oct. 11). However, when Mayor Rex Richardson says that the solution to this ongoing problem is real investment, he is sticking his head in the sandbags.

Hurricanes Polo and Rachel may be taking blame for our coastline’s latest wave of destruction (pardon another pun), but the real culprit is, of course, rising sea levels. The city manager’s office acts like $3.6 million will fix the problem. Really? Those millions will hold back the ocean? Tell that to Kevin Costner’s character in “Waterworld.”

Michael Napolillo, Long Beach
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