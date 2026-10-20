Letters to the Editor: There are options for shrinking our deficit beyond reducing benefits

A view of a bus shelter where a poster and electronic billboard display the U.S. national debt in August.

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To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy, arguing for a more fiscally responsible government, states, “Nor are new taxes an option” ( “Enormous budget deficits are the new normal,” Oct. 15). But she fails to note that possibly repealing the tax cuts for the wealthy is “an option.”

She doesn’t mention whether or not lifting the cap on Social Security contributions might be an option. She ignores whether or not taxing capital gains and dividend income at ordinary income rates is an option.

Indeed, the only option De Rugy approves of are reducing benefits to workers but not the wealthy. De Rugy needs a wider list of options.

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Brian Sheppard, Tarzana

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To the editor: I enjoy reading De Rugy’s op-eds. She is smart, topical and persuasive. And she comes across as a real conservative, not a partisan.

But like many conservatives, when presented with a budget deficit, she always goes for cutting entitlements first. Never mind that the country has a deficit because it is spending too much and needs more revenue. This problem is faced by countless households and businesses. What they do is to cut expenses and try to get more income with new products or a second job.

How about raising income taxes? Just taking one of her entitlement examples, the “payroll” tax; has anyone asked why there is a tax on labor and not on passive investment income?

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Extending the base to all revenue could even allow for a reduction in the FICA rate. And if the bond market perceives that the government is really addressing the deficit, the cost of debt would decrease, a double dip.

James Manifold, Claremont