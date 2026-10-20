Letters to the Editor: The Justice Department has a sorry track record in identifying noncitizen voters
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To the editor: Forgive me for being more than a little skeptical of the federal allegation that some 20,000 Los Angeles County registered voters are not United States citizens (“Big assertions, sharp exchanges, little clarity define DOJ election battle with California,” Oct. 17).
The feds made a similar claim in August about 16,000 Nevada voters. They later reduced that number to 185 and Nevada officials subsequently verified that all 185 were legal citizens.
As the Los Angeles Times has documented, many federal criminal cases against local immigration protesters have proved meritless.
The federal Department of Justice once had a sterling reputation for integrity. Now, although I’m sure some of its actions have solid legal justification, the rebuttable presumption is that DOJ actions, unlike voter registration rolls, are fraudulent.
David Ettinger, Oak Park
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To the editor: If the Trump administration is convinced there are thousands of illegal voters, is anyone investigating to see if President Trump’s election in 2024 was invalid?
Jim Gates, Redondo Beach