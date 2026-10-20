Letters to the Editor: Conservatives, stop complaining about ACA and offer real healthcare solutions

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: When it comes to reforming our nation’s dysfunctional healthcare coverage, conservatives are one-note grinches. For years after the Affordable Care Act was passed, the Republicans in Congress howled relentlessly, vowing to repeal and replace a program that benefited so many. But did they actually replace it? Not hardly. They just have “concepts of a plan.”

In guest contributor Sally C. Pipes’ op-ed about Xavier Becerra’s plan to provide affordable healthcare for Californians, the pattern continues ( “How much would Becerra’s healthcare promises cost the state? Not even he knows,” Oct. 18). She questions the cost but offers no suggestions on how to make this worthy goal a reality.

The United States is the only wealthy, industrialized nation that does not have a system of universal health coverage for its population. While details are indeed scarce, Becerra’s intention of making healthcare more affordable for Californians is commendable. Sadly, conservatives’ reactions to plans like this are tiresomely predictable.

Advertisement

The first step in finding solutions is to admit you have a problem. Conservatives, why don’t you fess up, stop being obstructionists and start working collaboratively with progressives and independents in finding ways to fix our incessantly broken healthcare system?

Sharie Hartman, Manteca

This writer is a retired registered nurse.

..

To the editor: Pipes has questions about how Becerra will pay for his healthcare promises. The state of Connecticut presents a small but game-changing example of how to address those questions.

In 2012 , Connecticut stopped contracting with insurance companies to manage its Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) program. Instead, it started to directly pay doctors, hospitals and others who deliver services, saving billions of dollars ever since and improving coverage and outcomes of care. That worked because Connecticut saw that insurance companies (middlemen) siphon the financial life blood and the spirit of “caring” out of healthcare, putting company profit before patient care.

Advertisement

If it followed Connecticut’s example and removed insurance company middlemen from Medi-Cal, California could save billions every year.

Not a bad example of how to start getting to and paying for Becerra’s vision of universal healthcare!

Robert Vinetz, Los Angeles