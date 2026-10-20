Letters to the Editor: It’s the patriarchy, not women’s fashion, that needs to be dismantled
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To the editor: After I objected to my daughter’s dress (or lack thereof) 45 years ago when she was going out “clubbing” with a female friend, I never heard the end of it for the next 40 years (from my wife and my daughter).
Columnist Robin Abcarian strikes the right note (“Shane Gillis’ dumb joke raised serious issues about women, fashion and sexuality,” Oct. 18). It’s the tone-deaf, patriarchal symphony that continues to play us with its jagged notes that needs to be dismantled.
Jerry Schaefer, Long Beach
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To the editor: It is very sad that today’s young girls have been sexualized by social media, sexism, advertisements, etc. This was not a problem that I saw or experienced when I grew up in L.A. in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
This is why I have always advocated for mandatory school uniforms in both public and private schools. This is a standard practice in most Asian countries and many European countries. Not only are school uniforms the great economic equalizer, I believe a school uniform encourages a more professional attitude to school learning in general.
Ann C. Hayman, Westwood
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To the editor: As long as my daughter, son or, in the case of Abcarian, niece lives in my house and is not paying rent, I expect them to respect my opinion and compromise.
We are too afraid of our children and bend over backward to accommodate their opinions. I call this “ultra democracy,” and it is not good for either party involved.
Vicki Rupasinghe, Ojai