Letters to the Editor: It’s the patriarchy, not women’s fashion, that needs to be dismantled

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To the editor: After I objected to my daughter’s dress (or lack thereof) 45 years ago when she was going out “clubbing” with a female friend, I never heard the end of it for the next 40 years (from my wife and my daughter).

Columnist Robin Abcarian strikes the right note ( “Shane Gillis’ dumb joke raised serious issues about women, fashion and sexuality,” Oct. 18). It’s the tone-deaf, patriarchal symphony that continues to play us with its jagged notes that needs to be dismantled.

Jerry Schaefer, Long Beach

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To the editor: It is very sad that today’s young girls have been sexualized by social media, sexism, advertisements, etc. This was not a problem that I saw or experienced when I grew up in L.A. in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

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This is why I have always advocated for mandatory school uniforms in both public and private schools. This is a standard practice in most Asian countries and many European countries. Not only are school uniforms the great economic equalizer, I believe a school uniform encourages a more professional attitude to school learning in general.

Ann C. Hayman, Westwood

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To the editor: As long as my daughter, son or, in the case of Abcarian, niece lives in my house and is not paying rent, I expect them to respect my opinion and compromise.

We are too afraid of our children and bend over backward to accommodate their opinions. I call this “ultra democracy,” and it is not good for either party involved.

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Vicki Rupasinghe, Ojai