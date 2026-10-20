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Letters to the Editor: Tom Cruise is a movie star, but he’s not our greatest actor

A man in a burgundy suit stretches his arms upward in an amphitheater full of seated people.
Tom Cruise in the movie “Digger.”
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

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To the editor: Film critic Amy Nicholson proclaims, referring to Tom Cruise: “He’s the best actor of his generation still hiding in plain sight” (“Tom Cruise is the best movie star of his generation — so why can’t he win an Oscar?,” Oct. 6). I wonder if she’s being hyperbolic, or if she’s unfamiliar with great acting and great talent.

Cruise is a movie star, and movie stars are usually not synonymous with great acting. Does she actually think that Cruise is a better actor than Gary Oldman or Daniel Day-Lewis, two actors of his generation? They epitomize greatness in acting talent, whereas Cruise is more representative of notability as a movie star than of greatness in acting.

Cruise’s celebrity notwithstanding, there’s a definite distinction between greatness and notability.

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Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

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