Letters to the Editor: Tom Cruise is a movie star, but he’s not our greatest actor

To the editor: Film critic Amy Nicholson proclaims, referring to Tom Cruise: “He’s the best actor of his generation still hiding in plain sight” ( “Tom Cruise is the best movie star of his generation — so why can’t he win an Oscar?,” Oct. 6). I wonder if she’s being hyperbolic, or if she’s unfamiliar with great acting and great talent.

Cruise is a movie star, and movie stars are usually not synonymous with great acting. Does she actually think that Cruise is a better actor than Gary Oldman or Daniel Day-Lewis, two actors of his generation? They epitomize greatness in acting talent, whereas Cruise is more representative of notability as a movie star than of greatness in acting.

Cruise’s celebrity notwithstanding, there’s a definite distinction between greatness and notability.

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Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles