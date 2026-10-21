Letters to the Editor: Counting on a ‘good guy with a gun’ to stop tragedy doesn’t work

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To the editor: Admirably, an armed bystander went toward danger to protect children and teachers from an active shooter ( “3 children and a teacher killed in Oregon elementary school shooting, police say,” Oct. 15). He intervened immediately and likely saved lives.

Unfortunately, in the seconds that elapsed, four people, including three children, had already been shot dead and two others were critically injured.

The inconvenient truth is that by the time a “good guy with a gun” responds, shots have already been fired. But in America, that’s a gamble too many are willing to take for easy access to firearms and to boost gun industry profits.

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Until we commit to a prevention-based approach that focuses on careful vetting of who has access to firearms, secure storage requirements, limiting the types of weapons available to civilians and changing the culture around firearms, we will continue to see innocents murdered in the moments before a hero intervenes.

Don’t be fooled by the gun lobby’s lies. More guns do not make us safer.

Loren Lieb, Northridge

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To the editor: On Aug. 20, 2025, the Los Angeles Times published my short letter to the editor after a school shooting. Since that date, there have been more shootings at schools, religious institutions and other public buildings, like the one last week in Bend, Ore.

A year ago, I asked, “How many children must die?” I repeat that question and also ask: What is the matter with us? What are we teaching our children? How can we stop the carnage? How are these young people so easily accessing deadly weapons?

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Marilyn Weiss Alper, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: The father, Kaylub Giamanco, who ran into the school and shot the shooter should be commended. However, let’s not overlook the other, arguably even more courageous person in the attack: the unnamed and unarmed teacher who engaged the shooter in hand-to-hand combat before Giamanco arrived. She is also a hero.

Gary Garcia, Los Angeles