Letters to the Editor: Should California roll back CEQA? Readers debate Proposition 45

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To the editor: Columnist George Skelton makes a compelling case for why the state desperately needs California Environmental Quality Act (or CEQA) reform, but his conclusion misses the point entirely ( “CEQA needs reform, but not like this,” Oct. 19).

For decades, lawmakers have failed to enact the comprehensive reforms needed to fix California’s broken permitting system. Instead, Sacramento has delivered piecemeal fixes and special exemptions for politically connected projects while ordinary Californians continue paying the price. That’s precisely why Proposition 45 is before voters.

Skelton acknowledges that CEQA has been abused to block housing, drive up costs and derail essential projects. Yet his solution is to wait for the next governor and Legislature to tackle a problem they’ve failed to solve for decades. Californians cannot afford another decade of empty promises.

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Permitting delays alone add an average of more than $75,000 to the cost of a new home. The same bureaucratic red tape drives up the cost of building hospitals, schools, clean energy, water systems and wildfire prevention projects — costs ultimately passed on to families and taxpayers.

Proposition 45 offers a comprehensive solution. It establishes clear, enforceable timelines, cuts costly delays and limits frivolous lawsuits so California can build the essentials faster and more affordably, while maintaining strong environmental protections, local control and community input.

We can protect our environment without making California unaffordable. It’s time to stop waiting for Sacramento and vote yes on Proposition 45.

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Stuart Waldman, Los Angeles

This writer is chief executive of business advocacy nonprofit LA BizFed.

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To the editor: The frustrating process of voting on complicated, poorly written and misleading propositions has begun, and the most egregious example is the proposed rollback of environmental protections masquerading as a path to affordable housing and energy: Proposition 45.

Proposition 45 will shift the power to make land-use decisions from local communities to developers and fast-track development of “essential” projects such as data centers, logging, and oil and gas development. It would do this by gutting the CEQA, our state’s bedrock environmental protection law that gives residents a say in what types of projects are built in our neighborhoods and protects endangered species from harm and displacement.

CEQA has protected California from poorly planned and unpopular development since the 1970s. Developers complain that the process is slow, but the time it takes to gather and consider input from the public leads to better projects that limit negative impacts. Proposition 45’s backers (the California Chamber of Commerce, utilities, etc.) don’t want public input for the exact reason that their projects are likely to be unpopular.

Proposition 45’s proponents falsely claim it will expand affordable housing construction, but the Legislature has already exempted urban housing from CEQA. The only type of housing Proposition 45 would greenlight is suburban sprawl that worsens the climate crisis and paves over open space and habitat.

Public involvement should always be encouraged and considered, not rushed and ignored. Don’t give up your voice. Please vote no on Proposition 45.

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Lea Park, Rancho Santa Fe