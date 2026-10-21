Letters to the Editor: College students need to learn how to step in when someone else is at risk

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To the editor: Guest contributor Sarah Lyon is right that banning fraternity parties will not, by itself, teach students how to behave differently ( “Banning Cornell’s frat parties isn’t a real solution to campus sexual assaults,” Oct. 19). Her call for education about sexual citizenship raises another question: What should we teach students to do when they witness someone else at risk?

For years, working with educators and curricular scholars, I have explored that question through a teaching tool I developed called the four “Bs”: bully, bullied, bystander and brave upstander.

The crucial movement is from the third “B” to the fourth.

Education about consent is essential. But we must also educate witnesses: the roommate who sees someone too intoxicated to give consent, the friend who hears degrading talk, the student who sees someone being endangered.

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Universities should teach students not only how to avoid causing harm, but how to recognize the moment when someone else needs them to act.

Linda Stein, New York City