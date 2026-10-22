Letters to the Editor: New technology always has risks, but the clean-truck program was worth it

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To the editor: I oversaw the team running California’s clean-truck incentives program in the early 2020s. The program helped bring electric trucks to market; now they are in increasingly wide circulation, benefiting drivers facing spiking diesel prices and everyone who breathes.

The Los Angeles Times’ recent piece on the program focuses instead on the bankruptcies of some companies selling these trucks in the early years, poor performance of some models and incidents of fraud that the agency itself caught and investigated ( “Clean transit, poor oversight,” Oct. 18). It’s true: By betting on new technology, the state and participating fleets were taking some risks. Entrepreneurial programs invariably come with failures that we need to learn from.

But the bigger truth is that those risks were worth it. The program has called into being an entire commercial sector, and fleets are now buying electric vehicles in the thousands as prices fall and reliability improves. The transition from public funding to a thriving private market ahead is a classic California innovation story. It’s important to keep improving our investment strategies — and it is critical that we keep pushing forward.

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Craig Holt Segall, Oakland

This writer is a former deputy executive officer at the California Air Resources Board.