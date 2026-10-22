Letters to the Editor: Trail was supposed to be a collaboration. Instead, tribes have been pushed aside

The Humboldt Bay Trail connects Arcata and Eureka, 6.5 miles between the 101 Freeway and the bay. It could eventually become part of the Great Redwood Trail.

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To the editor: Thank you, Los Angeles Times, for the coverage of Native American issues ( “Why an ambitious 300-mile trail in Northern California distresses some Native Americans,” Oct. 19).

The Great Redwood Trail Agency promised to work collaboratively with tribes in determining the path of the trail. Its path would follow the long-gone railroad that had been built paralleling the Eel River after the Gold Rush. There was no collaboration with tribes and the trail through Wailaki land was “shov[ed] … down our throats,” as tribal member Perry Lincoln declares.

His surname of Lincoln is despairingly ironic. California’s Gold Rush made the need for a continental railway more urgent. The primary continental rail route was from Omaha, Neb., to San Francisco through southern Wyoming and northern Colorado.

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It was President Lincoln’s well-documented actions as commander-in-chief that resulted in the genocide of Native people who were in the continental railway’s path. Once completed, thanks to President Lincoln, a railway from Humboldt County to San Francisco could be built.

As an aside, this is sadly reminiscent of the nation shoving colonization down our Indigenous throats.

Harold Printup, Los Angeles