Letters to the Editor: Painting crosswalks across L.A. isn’t rebellious. It could save lives

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To the editor: I’m perplexed by the description of Jonathan Hale as a “rebel” ( “Risking arrest, he paints illicit crosswalks across L.A. ‘We can’t wait any longer,’” Oct. 16). To me, a rebel would be someone who resorts to violence or destruction because they disagree politically with Mayor Karen Bass.

Hale and his supporters, by contrast, voluntarily paint crosswalks for the benefit of all Angelenos. While the city may have legitimate concerns about unauthorized street markings, Hale’s intentions are to improve public safety, and his actions may have even saved lives. So instead of portraying him as a vigilante straight out of a Charles Bronson movie, why not praise him? He certainly deserves credit.

One final thought, from Hale himself: “The city of Los Angeles hasn’t made public safety and safer streets a priority, and we can’t wait any longer.”

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Hear that, Mayor Bass?

David Tulanian, Henderson, Nev.