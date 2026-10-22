Letters to the Editor: We can’t expect parents to give their kids freedom when we punish them for it

Many malls have tried to ban young people, eliminating one of the default offline hangouts.

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To the editor: This op-ed puts a lot of the blame on parents who don’t give their kids enough freedom ( “If you get kids off their devices, where are they going to go?,” Oct. 17). It doesn’t tell us what has happened to parents who did give their kids this freedom in a society that punishes parents for doing just that. For example:

1. Brittany Patterson ( Georgia, 2024 ), a mother of four, was handcuffed and arrested after her 10-year-old son walked a mile alone in their small town.

2. Mallerie Shirley ( Georgia, 2025 ) faced a police investigation after her 6-year-old rode a scooter alone three blocks to a playground.

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3. Karyann Parkinson ( Virginia, 2026 ) allowed her 5-year-old son to walk a half-mile alone in their gated community to collect goose feathers. A security guard stopped the boy, escorted him home and called the police. The mother was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She received a six-month suspended jail sentence and faces seven years on the Virginia child abuse registry.

It is correct that something has to change.

Laura Newman, Santa Barbara

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To the editor: The commentary about the need to provide “spaces” for teens to get together and socialize mentioned many opportunities, yet missed a most important one: community volunteering.

Our Pacific Palisades YMCA recognizes the need for offering teens a place to be of service and provides a multitude of opportunities for young people to get together and contribute to their community — beautification is a volunteer opportunity that’s especially popular. When teens come together and plant trees, clean up hillsides, create a native plant garden, pick up parkway trash, etc., they gain leadership skills and confidence among camaraderie.

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Cindy Simon, Pacific Palisades

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To the editor: When I was a teenager, I used to make an annual pilgrimage in the summer on my bike. I visited my grandmother and aunts nine miles away, navigating a heavily traveled road with trucks and cars. I figured out how to safely make those trips each year by carefully analyzing the route.

Different times, I guess.

Richard Mercurio, Long Beach