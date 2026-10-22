Letters to the Editor: Yes, the delays are frustrating, but the LAX people mover will be worth it

The opening of the Skylink people mover train at LAX has been delayed until 2027.

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To the editor: Yes, continued delays completing the LAX people mover are frustrating ( “L.A.’s next mayor will face transit challenges. Troubled LAX people mover is Exhibit A,” Oct. 19). Yes, there are likely to be additional cost increases. And yes, some of these issues might have to get sorted out in court.

However, it is important to remember that this massive and complex project had to be built within a highly congested, and highly secure, airport operating environment without unduly affecting air travelers. It’s also important to recognize that this project is very near the finish line, with tracks and trains in place and final testing underway.

In part, the high level of frustration is due to recognition that the LAX people mover is going to have a major positive effect on the air travel experience for millions of Southern Californians and for visitors from around the world for decades to come. We can’t wait for it to open.

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Edward McSpedon, Oxnard

This writer is chief executive of advisory firm Infrastructure Delivery Strategies and former chief engineer of L.A. Metro.