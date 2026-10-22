Letters to the Editor: Yes, the delays are frustrating, but the LAX people mover will be worth it
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- The LAX people mover has faced delays, likely cost increases and possible court disputes, but construction unfolded inside a congested, highly secure airport without unduly disrupting travelers.
- Tracks and trains are in place, with final testing underway; the project is nearing completion and is expected to improve travel for millions of Southern Californians and visitors.
To the editor: Yes, continued delays completing the LAX people mover are frustrating (“L.A.’s next mayor will face transit challenges. Troubled LAX people mover is Exhibit A,” Oct. 19). Yes, there are likely to be additional cost increases. And yes, some of these issues might have to get sorted out in court.
However, it is important to remember that this massive and complex project had to be built within a highly congested, and highly secure, airport operating environment without unduly affecting air travelers. It’s also important to recognize that this project is very near the finish line, with tracks and trains in place and final testing underway.
In part, the high level of frustration is due to recognition that the LAX people mover is going to have a major positive effect on the air travel experience for millions of Southern Californians and for visitors from around the world for decades to come. We can’t wait for it to open.
Edward McSpedon, Oxnard
This writer is chief executive of advisory firm Infrastructure Delivery Strategies and former chief engineer of L.A. Metro.