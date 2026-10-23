Letters to the Editor: Big Tech puts profits over discomfort when it comes to AI tools

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: There were two articles on the same page of Wednesday’s Los Angeles Times that essentially tell the real story of AI and Big Tech. One headline informs us that shoppers are uneasy over firms’ use of artificial intelligence tools ( “Consumer apprehension grows as retailers adopt AI-assisted pricing tools,” Oct. 20), and below that is a headline about stocks rising from strong profit reports ( “Stocks rise following strong profit reports from Equifax, Hasbro and others,” Oct. 20).

It seems that profits take precedence over discomfort when it comes to Big Tech’s willingness to manipulate shoppers through AI to maximize profits.

Todd Koerner, Hermosa Beach