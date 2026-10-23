Letters to the Editor: Dead tree management is key to reversing California’s wildfire trends

Stacks of trees ready for processing sit next to mounds of wood chips and finer wood particles at Lignum Support in McFarland in Central California.

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To the editor: The investigation into the fate of California’s dead trees revealed something worth celebrating: Burned wood recovered after wildfires can have many productive uses ( “Where are California’s dead trees going? A forest advocate turned detective to find out,” Oct. 21).

The question is, how can that wood be put to use to help reduce net carbon emissions and support the restoration of California’s forests?

Recovering dead and dying trees after wildfires can help clear the way for reforestation. Left standing, dead trees eventually decay and release their stored carbon . They can also contribute fuel to future wildfires.

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California’s national forests are increasingly suffering from severe wildfire and tree mortality, undermining their ability to serve as carbon sinks. Responsible forest management and post-fire recovery are essential to reversing this trend.

Accomplishing that work requires skilled workers and viable markets for the wood being removed. Whether used for renewable energy or other purposes, these markets help make forest management economically possible and give burned forests a better opportunity to become green again.

Nick Smith, Sherwood, Ore.