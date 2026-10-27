Letters to the Editor: The private sector deserves credit for much of L.A.’s affordable housing

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To the editor: This article overlooks an irony: The affordable apartments Los Angeles struggles to preserve were largely built by private investors, yet PlaceEconomics’ Donovan Rypkema dismisses reliance on the private sector ( “A time bomb for renters: L.A. County’s cheapest apartments are getting old, fast,” Oct. 23).

My family has provided rental housing since the 1960s, and I currently own an apartment building. We have witnessed how rent control, introduced in L.A. in 1978, and increasingly hostile policies toward housing providers have discouraged investment.

Apartment construction subsequently declined dramatically. Meanwhile, a recent report citing Kidder Mathews data found that average apartment sale prices per unit fell nearly 30% between 2022 and 2026. This erosion of property values and owners’ equity undermines incentives and financing for maintaining aging buildings or constructing new ones.

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The private sector created much of L.A.’s affordable housing. Rather than dismissing housing providers, policymakers should examine how their policies have discouraged the investment needed to preserve and expand it.

Edward Livingston, Los Angeles