Letters to the Editor: California isn’t lacking in talent. It’s just standing in its own way

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To the editor: Laurence Darmiento’s article correctly identifies the contradiction at the heart of California’s economy: We remain one of the world’s most innovative and productive economic engines, yet increasingly struggle to build the housing, infrastructure, energy and public works needed to sustain that success ( “As companies leave California, is the state’s $4.25-trillion economy really in trouble?,” Oct. 22).

A useful framework for addressing this challenge is the “abundance agenda” advanced by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson in their recent book, “Abundance.” Rather than framing economic growth as a choice between markets and government, Klein and Thompson argue that government should focus on achieving tangible outcomes by making it faster and easier to build what people need. In California, that means more housing near jobs and transit, expanded electrical transmission and water infrastructure, streamlined permitting and modernized environmental review processes that protect the environment without creating years of delay.

California’s economic problem is not a lack of talent, capital or entrepreneurial energy. It is our inability to convert those strengths into affordable homes, reliable infrastructure and opportunity demanded by our growing population and economy. When projects take years to approve and cost multiples of what they cost elsewhere, businesses and residents inevitably look for alternatives.

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If California wants to remain the nation’s economic leader, policymakers should embrace an abundance agenda focused on increasing supply, reducing unnecessary barriers and making it possible to build housing and green infrastructure. Growth, affordability and environmental stewardship need not be competing goals if we are willing to reform the systems that prevent progress.

Bernie Resser, Los Angeles

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To the editor: This excellent article presented a detailed explanation of the sky-high cost of doing business in California versus other states, but the author made the modern mistake of assuming all growth is good. Does California need to lower regulatory costs? Sure. But California could lose half our population and still thrive. In fact, it would be an even more attractive place to live.

I am a fourth-generation San Franciscan, born and raised here in California. While I have traveled the world, I made the mistake of living in another state only once, during the COVID-19 years. Having had that experience, I can assert with absolute certitude that very few Californians would prefer to live in Texas (of all places!), or any other state for that matter. Even Elon Musk frequently discusses this issue , typically called “the spouse problem,” referring to the difficulties of moving for a job when you have a family.

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And finally, if you keep in touch with the poor people who have left, you know a sad story. They inevitably view the move with regret. Few of these lost souls would not welcome the opportunity to move back.

They have my utmost sympathy.

JJ Flowers, Dana Point