Letters to the Editor: Racism is alive and well in the U.S. We can only defeat it together

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: This op-ed beckoned me to return to some of my worst memories growing up in America ( “No magic words will cure the racism that festers in America,” Oct. 23). Both took place in the South. One happened on Aug. 28, 1955 , and the other on Sept. 15, 1963 .

The August date marks the brutal slaying of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who traveled from Chicago to see family members in Mississippi. His mother never saw her child alive again.

The other date, which happens to be my birthday, marks the murder of four little girls attending Sunday school in Birmingham, Ala.

Advertisement

Columnist LZ Granderson is on point. It is the lack of value placed on Black life that gets filtered down to our children. How does one justify a 1-year-old being shot over stolen diapers? How does one explain a drowning in which the autopsy found no water in the deceased’s lungs or stomach? In which there were bruises on the back of his head?

I’ve spent almost 80 years in this country. Racism is alive and well. We can only beat it back when all of us look toward each other as Americans and not as others.

Rene Childress, View Park