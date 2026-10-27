Letters to the Editor: Not all patients have complaints about UCLA Health’s quality of care

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman stands in the infield with the UCLA Health sign behind him during Game 2 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.

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To the editor: Sunday’s front page article about UCLA healthcare says, “Growth of health system spurs worry” ( “UCLA Health expansion raises costs and concerns,” Oct. 25). Let’s leave aside the irony that most of the documented “worry” stems from a study at USC.

What the article lacks is patient input.

It talks about UCLA buying practices and suggests that costs go up as a result while “patients get the same care” … “but there is a new name on the door.”

In my experience, the opposite happened. My costs went down, while the quality of care improved significantly.

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A third party has a daunting task in trying to measure healthcare quality. It takes time. And even over time, the outcome may be fuzzy.

But a patient can often sense a step up in quality almost immediately. That is what I felt when I met my new primary care doctor at a local UCLA facility about 18 months ago. I am a retiree relying on Medicare. I am getting the best medical care of my life through UCLA Health.

I believe staff writer Melody Petersen is on the right track when she questions the efficacy of consolidation in the healthcare field. I have seen evidence of problems in recent years. But in her article, I believe she misidentified the villain.

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Robert Emmett Dolan Jr., Thousand Oaks

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To the editor: These increased costs were predictable 20 years ago.

Hospitals as well as the private insurance market functioned reasonably well until 1997, when Medicare was restructured . Recognizing that baby boomers are aging and the reality that older people cost more to take care of, Congress ignored its health economists and discarded free-market principles.

Hospital administrators attempted to insulate themselves from this market manipulation. As Medicare patient numbers increased and later, Medicaid expanded, cost pressures forced hospitals to increase revenues, decrease supplies, consolidate and lower nursing/patient ratios. In underpaying and manipulating the payments to hospitals as well as providers, Congress has created a hidden tax on those who purchase private health insurance: large employers, large unions, small businesses and individuals. The former two groups can self-insure, insulating some of this cost shift, but the small-business and individual markets have been devastated by multiples of inflation.

The largest expense of hospitals is labor, primarily nursing, and 50% of most institutions’ costs are labor-related. With the nursing shortage, the Fed keeping interest rates low for too long, and congressionally encouraged hyperinflation (COVID cash), the hospitals of our country are bleeding red ink.

Congress created this mess and can fix it. It has to find a bipartisan solution to increase the number of active nurses in America as well as expand and strengthen our nursing education workforce.

Congress has to be honest with itself about the complexities of healthcare economics. We cannot have congressionally created hidden taxes and cost shifts onto private payers.

Howard C. Mandel, Los Angeles

This writer is president emeritus of the Los Angeles City Health Commission.

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To the editor: It’s great that UCLA is expanding its patient care reach, but it needs to hire an appropriate number of new doctors to meet the increased need. Currently, the wait to see a UCLA specialist can be three to five months. That doesn’t seem to be serving existing or new patients.

Laurel Bleak, Los Angeles