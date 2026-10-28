Letters to the Editor: Forget voting on party lines. Steve Hilton has good ideas for California

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To the editor: Californians don’t have to be Republicans or love President Trump to vote common sense — Steve Hilton for governor ( “A Republican governor would bring productive tension to Sacramento,” Oct. 27). Watch the televised CNN debate between Xavier Becerra and Hilton before blindly voting on party lines.

Becerra defends the same tax-and-spend mantra. No new solutions. Hilton proposed actual ideas for easing the housing crisis. Hilton claims that new fire, environmental and seismic codes add $200,000 to a new house. He wants to cap those fees at $50,000.

We’re rebuilding our house that burned down and living with the new code changes, resulting fees, inspections, etc. Most are expected, but many add excessive costs and make no sense — at all.

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Let’s elect the best person for the job. Hilton has real ideas for solving problems regarding the cost of living, energy and housing, while stemming the exodus of companies, jobs and taxpayers from California. And don’t worry; he’ll have the traditional Democratic Senate and Assembly to keep him honest.

Jim Stoch, Carnelian Bay, Calif.

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To the editor: By ignoring the very real disintegration of the Republican Party into MAGA extremists and a scattering of ineffective centrists, guest contributor Kevin Faulconer is writing about a world that no longer exists. Californians keep voting for Democrats because Republicans have continually demonstrated their untrustworthiness by ignoring science, defunding public education and supporting privatization of government functions. That’s in addition to encouraging wealth transfer from the bottom and middle of our society to the top, supporting a theocratic intrusion into our secular government and a willingness to support a criminal demagogue in his seemingly sole pursuits of personal enrichment and avoidance of accountability.

There is no viable, honest Republican Party anymore. The party’s choice for governor has worked for a media outlet so untruthful that its lawyers once argued in court that a host’s comments “cannot reasonably be interpreted as facts,” effectively painting the network as entertainment. Many of California’s problems are the direct result of years of Republican control of the federal government.

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Regardless of the human flaws of any of today’s Democratic candidates, they remain the only hope for a return to the values that created the U.S. in the first place. Yes, a two-party system is valuable, but since Newt Gingrich declared compromise to be unacceptable in the 1990s , the idea of bipartisanship has withered and nearly died. Faulconer should attempt to reconstruct the Republican Party into a serious, functioning political bloc before expecting any informed voters to support their candidates.

David Gene Echt, Torrance

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To the editor: Regarding Faulconer’s comments on the benefits of a Republican governor and lauding Hilton’spresumed virtues, one compelling point is overlooked: What kind of Republican governor does California need? In this day and age, where can one find a non-Trumpian Republican gubernatorial candidate? Nowhere that I can see. Certainly not in Hilton.

So no, Faulconer, a Republican governor would be no guarantee of a well-governed California. I’ll stick with a Democrat for now.

Ken Johnson, Santa Barbara