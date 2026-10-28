Letters to the Editor: Parents are putting their kids and others in danger with e-bike negligence

To the editor: Staff writer Jack Dolan misses the point in his article on e-bikes and their young riders ( “The e-bike backlash is here. Is it an overreaction?,” Oct. 23). Yes, most are kids with still-developing prefrontal cortexes, but they have adult parents. The parents are the ones who supply these kids with electric bikes that they are unequipped to handle.

Many riders are not wearing helmets and have neither a license nor common sense. The parents should bear the consequences for their lack of parental control and possibly a lack of interest in what their child is doing. They are endangering their child — endangerment that could lead to serious injury or death to their child or an innocent pedestrian.

Susan Greenberg, Los Angeles