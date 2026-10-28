Letters to the Editor: It’s not unreasonable to ask the wealthy to share with the rest of society

To the editor: Conservatives such as Veronique de Rugy seem to always argue against those public expenditures that actually help the public, like social welfare spending ( “France should export a warning, not its tax ideas,” Oct. 22). Apparently the French don’t deserve, and Americans shouldn’t even consider, “high-quality healthcare for all, generous paid leave for new parents, universal pre-K,” etc. This is because, de Rugy insists, “Raising taxes to fuel ever-larger demands for government spending is a recipe for disaster.”

Many countries have shown that it is possible for government services, funded by taxes, to provide benefits that the market will never supply, making life more secure, stable and enjoyable. The wealthy seem unable to stomach this arrangement. They fight it endlessly, often leading to underfunded and deficient services, which are then used as proof that government can’t do things properly.

Exactly why is it ridiculous to ask those with enormous wealth to share with the society that has made their success possible? Why is it not considered shameful to threaten to decamp when they are asked to contribute? Why is it acceptable for them to use lobbying and political contributions to shape the very laws that protect their riches? Why can’t they be satisfied to just enjoy their great wealth instead of making its ongoing growth a brutal obsession?

Advertisement

Observing the current demonstrations in many countries and the hard-fought elections in others, it seems these questions are finally being asked.

Grace Bertalot, Anaheim