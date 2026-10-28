Letters to the Editor: It’s truly heartless for ICE agents to tackle a student with disabilities

To the editor: I was so angry after reading the article on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents injuring a student with special needs that I was shaking ( “ICE agents tackle and injure U.S. citizen student with disabilities, local officials say,” Oct. 23). The audacity of the ICE agents to say the child was not injured because he did not ask for medical care is beyond the pale. The victim has limited verbal skills and was probably extremely traumatized by being tackled and yelled at. It is remarkable that he was able to walk to his school, let alone verbalize that he was hurt.

There is cruelty and then there is true heartlessness, which is what these ICE agents exhibited. How can they leave a human being on the streets injured and crying?

As a mother of a disabled child, I understand the sense of vulnerability those with special needs face. If something happens to their parents, who will take care of them? If they are attacked, who will defend them? Will they die due to circumstances out of their control?

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Our son, who we lost just prior to the 2024 election, had a tremendous fear that if Donald Trump won, he or one of his parents would be deported. We told him that as a fourth-generation American, he could not be deported, but he said it would not matter. Apparently, he was right, as American citizens are being assaulted, arrested and illegally held in prisons called “detention centers.”

When will it end?

Sarah Perez, Whittier