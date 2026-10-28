Letters to the Editor: Nancy Pelosi’s apparent grudge against Scott Wiener isn’t a great look

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To the editor: The headline of Mark Z. Barabak’s latest column is apt ( “With a foot out the door, Nancy Pelosi tries one last flex,” Oct. 21).

The former House speaker is just over two months away from leaving public life, and it strikes me, as someone living in the congressional district just south of hers, that she’s trying to leave her mark on the only political issue that she can meaningfully affect: her replacement.

It’s apparent that for whatever reason, she holds a grudge against state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), whom the San Francisco Chronicle described in its Sept. 26 endorsement as “arguably the nation’s most accomplished state legislator” — the nation, not just California.

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Wiener’s competitor, a San Francisco supervisor, has had few legislative accomplishments, unlike Wiener, who stood out as a county supervisor for his legislation in transit and housing before heading to the state Senate in 2016. In fact, the Bay Area will be voting next Tuesday to maintain transit service on Caltrain, BART and Muni thanks to legislation he wrote last year.

It boggles my mind why the former House speaker’s last act would not be in the best interests of her constituents, but one apparently stemming from personal grievance.

Irvin Dawid, Burlingame, Calif.