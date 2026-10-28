Letters to the Editor: Vance’s defense of Ramaswamy ad is unfortunately unsurprising

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To the editor: Vice President JD Vance has crystalized the Republican 2026 campaign message. The man who called Donald Trump “cultural heroin,” then stuck the needle in his own arm, is asking Republican voters to do the same.

Seeking a bottom the Willie Horton ad never approached, a political ad has an opponent’s birth mother calling her child a liar unfit for public office ( “Ramaswamy takes responsibility for ad with Amy Acton’s mother and will spend millions to promote it,” Oct. 21). This ad is unconcerned with the fact that the mother hasn’t seen the child since the state took her away, and that the mother sided with the stepfather charged with raping her child. The stepfather then allegedly fled the state to avoid trial. Faced with backlash over the ad, Vance reserves his disgust for Republicans who are “whining” about it. “Whether the ad was appropriate or not is not really my concern,” he said .

In a tragic way, his exasperation makes sense. For a party that has accepted the administration’s bottomless graft and corruption, the killing of U.S. citizens and Iranian schoolgirls, an alliance with Russian President Vladmir Putin, hostility toward Canada, demonization of dark-skinned immigrants and a justice system that pardons friends and harasses opponents, why on Earth draw the line at the morality of an ad that seeks to point blame at a child rape victim when the governorship of Ohio is at stake? Honesty and decency are irrelevant; time to get with the program.

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Michael Maniccia, Alhambra

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To the editor: Of all the sleazy, nasty campaign advertisements we are being subjected to, this one by Vivek Ramaswamy has to top the list. How dare he and his team use statements by his opponent Amy Acton’s birth mother, who was in fact the cause of Acton’s sad childhood!

I will be donating to Acton’s campaign until she wins.

Anneke Mendiola, Santa Ana

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To the editor: President Trump has degraded the moral and ethical environment of American politics so much that Ramaswamy felt comfortable in spending $4 million on a political ad exploiting his Democratic opponent’s childhood sexual abuse. The ad is despicable and should offend all Americans.

Yet, most Republican politicians have remained silent and, predictably, Trump and Vance have backed it as fair game in the current cesspool that is Trumpian politics.

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Gary Vogt, Menifee, Calif.