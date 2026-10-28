Letters to the Editor: My net worth hasn’t increased nearly as much as Trump’s has recently

Shoppers at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., on Oct. 14. Grocery prices have drawn scrutiny ahead of the midterm elections.

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To the editor: Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Melissa Gooldin make many excellent points in their recent article ( “What the numbers say about Trump’s economy before the midterm elections,” Oct. 23).

Personally, I might have added that President Trump’s net worth in January 2024 was an estimated $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion . His net worth today is an estimated $7 billion .

My net worth has not increased 280%, so I don’t think the U.S. economy is quite as rosy as the president would like us to think.

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Karen Oliver, Santa Paula