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Letters to the Editor: My net worth hasn’t increased nearly as much as Trump’s has recently
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To the editor: Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Melissa Gooldin make many excellent points in their recent article (“What the numbers say about Trump’s economy before the midterm elections,” Oct. 23).
Personally, I might have added that President Trump’s net worth in January 2024 was an estimated $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion. His net worth today is an estimated $7 billion.
My net worth has not increased 280%, so I don’t think the U.S. economy is quite as rosy as the president would like us to think.
Karen Oliver, Santa Paula