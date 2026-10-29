Letters to the Editor: Trump’s reaction to Brazil election gives us a preview of midterms

To the editor: With the overwhelming victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s recent presidential election and the loss of a Trump ally, the right-wing Flávio Bolsonaro, our president and the loser in the race are acting as one would expect ( “Lula’s win in Brazil bucks a regional shift to the right and denies Trump a powerful ally,” Oct. 26).

Citing zero evidence, President Trump declared that the election was rigged, and the loser concurs; he is petitioning the electoral court of his country to nullify the result.

Lest anyone think that this situation is relevant only for Brazilians, it is rational to conclude that it provides a road map of what our president will do when his party loses the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly the Senate in next week’s election.

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This is a time of peril for our country. We are saddled with a president who does not accept the result of elections that he or his party loses. He has installed corrupt sycophants in the Department of (In)Justice, prominently including former Trump attorney and now Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche, and the conservative U. S. Supreme Court has granted him virtual immunity from many criminal acts.

Would anyone be surprised if Trump encouraged his flock to march to state capitals to demand that election results of which he does not approve be voided?

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

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To the editor: So we are deporting thousands of hard-working, taxpaying immigrants, and the Trump administration is welcoming the now-defeated autocratic president of Brazil and his family, and giving them U.S. visas no less ( “Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro and family will get U.S. visas after election loss, State Department says,” Oct. 27). And what are Bolsonaro’s qualifications? He is “under investigation for corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.” I think with those credentials, he could go to work right away as a new member of the Trump Cabinet, or perhaps he could be Trump’s next press secretary. What hypocrisy!

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Linda Cooper, Studio City