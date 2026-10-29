Letters to the Editor: The musicians who contribute to iconic film scores are rarely given credit

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in “Titanic.” Composer James Horner won two Academy Awards for his work on the film.

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To the editor: Guest contributor Alixandra Kupcik makes some good points in her op-ed on film scores ( “Whatever happened to the big film score?,” Oct. 28). One thing I might add is that all those fantastic musicians who contributed to these iconic scores were rarely, if ever, listed in the movie credits.

My father was a studio musician who lent his French horn-playing to some of the most beloved movie scores, including “Psycho,” which Kupcik mentioned. It is very sad that he, and so many others, were never credited.

Carolyn Sherry, Santa Maria