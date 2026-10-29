Letters to the Editor: LAUSD’s lack of transparency and accountability is deeply troubling

A photo taken in August shows graffiti and missing and broken ceiling tiles in a room at the vacant high school campus at 1215 Miramar St. on the edge of downtown Los Angeles.

To the editor: I’m a Los Angeles Unified graduate, parent and teacher and co-founder of the advocacy group Parents Supporting Teachers. LAUSD’s lack of transparency, accountability and imagination is deeply troubling as we face tough conversations about the future of our schools ( “Vacant and vandalized, this $34-million LAUSD campus could be a sign of what’s to come,” Oct. 27). LAUSD families and staff simply won’t trust decisions made by those on Beaudry Avenue until we see the real numbers regarding spending on contracts, programs and departments along with some measure of their efficacy and necessity.

Why are we heading straight to furloughs without asking school staff about what district-directed spending actually has a positive benefit in our classrooms? Why isn’t our leadership directly talking and listening to the people doing the work at schools? Where is the public dashboard of all LAUSD contracts that was supposed to be ready by September?

For decades, LAUSD has made decisions isolated from the classroom and school site. In this moment, this is simply not good enough for our children and city.

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Nicolle Fefferman, Los Angeles