Letters to the Editor: Short-term corporate profits aren’t worth the destruction of our planet

To the editor: What a surprise, industry execs knew long ago of the dangers of microplastics ( “Industry executives knew for decades that microplastics were infiltrating the human body,” Oct. 26). It’s just like how Exxon and Mobil knew decades ago that our addiction to fossil fuels would cause climate disaster, the effects of which we are just beginning to truly experience.

While the Los Angeles Times reports on this, it also informs us that Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped back from his bold climate agenda because of “affordability” ( “Idealism vs. affordability: How high gas prices and Trump forced Newsom to recalibrate his climate agenda,” Oct. 23). At what point are the short-term profits for corporations and billionaires not worth the destruction that they are causing to our planet and all who live here, humans included?

Maybe The Times could report further on the amazing advances being made in China and all over the world to combat the destruction of our planet, rather than presenting this as if it is all inevitable.

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Leslie Simon and Marc Bender, Woodland Hills