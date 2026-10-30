Letters to the Editor: We have to be realistic when dealing with visitors to the Hollywood sign

To the editor: Even though our canyon is listed in the lawsuit against the city, most of us living in Beachwood Canyon have no issues with visitors ( “Living near Hollywood sign means cars, diapers, bottles of urine. Neighbors say they’ve had it,” Oct. 28). We are sympathetic to the problems that our neighbors in Lake Hollywood have been dealing with. But the article is one-sided.

I served for two years on a Council District 4 committee that worked on the issues of visitors flocking to the area to get selfies with the famous Hollywood sign. Suggestions such as adding bathrooms and shuttles to carry visitors from downtown Hollywood were literally shouted down by the anti-visitor members of the committee. Their solutions were not real ones and included gating the community, allowing only residents in the area to park on the public streets and closing access to Griffith Park. They even opposed allowing pedestrian access at the gate at the top of Beachwood Drive, which would help to divert some of the visitors from their area.

A lawsuit can often take years to resolve. Solutions that will work need to be enacted now, especially before the Olympics come to L.A. in 2028.

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Kris Sullivan, Los Angeles