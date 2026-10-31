Letters to the Editor: We need real reform after the midterms, not political theater

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To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg nailed it ( “The good reasons and bad politics surrounding a third Trump impeachment,” Oct. 27). The next two years are more important than the last two. We need real reform and guardrails, not political theater. Democrats can spend the next two years trying to “investigate” what we all already know is true, or they can govern and solve problems. We can’t do both.

An impeachment will fail in the Senate. Investigations will be blocked from the Oval Office with pardons and defiance and will do nothing but rally President Trump’s supporters closer to him. This is a recipe for extreme partisanship and paralysis when we need action.

In any case, no investigation will change anyone’s mind. Those with their eyes open have already seen the damage, and MAGA will not be moved by facts and evidence.

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We have an opportunity, as Goldberg points out, to make it harder for a future president to go off the rails. We can work with sane conservatives to undo the damage and prevent more, or we can try to score points.

I suggest we begin by asking conservatives what guardrails they would like to see around an Ocasio-Cortez administration.

Michael Snare, San Diego

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To the editor: Goldberg questions the wisdom of a third Trump impeachment. His main argument against a third impeachment is that, like the prior two Trump impeachments, obtaining a two-thirds vote in the Senate would be an impossible barrier to overcome.

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I think that Goldberg and other political pundits fail to imagine the political landscape in early 2027. It is now more than likely that the GOP will experience quite a shellacking on Nov. 3 and the Democrats will control the House and probably the Senate. In addition, add to this fact a wounded Trump threatening to blow up parts of the planet and jail all his opponents.

With this scenario, I can easily imagine a dozen or more Republican senators realizing that another two years with a president like this would signal a death sentence to the Grand Old Party. A sane GOP would want to cut its losses and be done with Trump. And as a bonus, the Republicans can tout Vice President JD Vance as the leading contender in 2028.

Fred Gober, Playa Vista

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To the editor: Goldberg makes a critical point in his evaluation of possible actions a Democratic Congress could pursue against Trump and his administration. Far more practical than a third and likely ineffectual impeachment would be a concerted effort to close the myriad loopholes that enabled the wide array of impeachable offenses to be committed.

Ignoring the need for this type of legislative housecleaning was a major failing of the Biden administration; it cannot be allowed to happen again.

Just like the Republicans complicit in Trump’s destruction of democracy, a laissez-faire approach to this situation by newly empowered Democrats would not be forgiven.

R. C. Price, Ventura