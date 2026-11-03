Letters to the Editor: When a child-care center closes, kids lose a familiar caregiver

Krystal Kendall, a UCLA employee, brings her daughter to a UCLA day-care program at University Village on the Westside.

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To the editor: Emily Woodruff’s reporting on Los Angeles’ child-care crisis highlights a concern that goes beyond affordability and availability ( “Hollywood slump, UCLA closures fuel L.A. child-care crisis; parents face $4,000 alternatives,” Oct. 29).

I related to the story of the mother’s concern that her daughter would struggle with rapid teacher transitions. It took my own daughter nearly six months to become comfortable and open up to her teacher. I cannot imagine the stress and uncertainty that losing a familiar caregiver and starting over would cause for so many children.

Children need time to build trust, develop relationships and feel safe in their learning environments. Child care offers stability for kids, but when the centers close, children’s lives become destabilized.

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California leaders and institutions must find sustainable solutions to keep these centers open. Losing child care means more than losing an available spot; it means disrupting the relationships and stability children have worked so hard to build.

Marai Jimenez, Los Angeles