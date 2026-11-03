Letters to the Editor: Dolores Huerta wasn’t perfect, but she was always dedicated to the cause

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To the editor: Thank you, columnist Gustavo Arellano, for emphasizing what a great human being Dolores Huerta was while at the same time pointing out that she could be an apologist for César Chávez and also had strong relationships with corporate Democrats (much to the dismay of progressives) ( “The Dolores Huerta I’ll remember,” Oct. 28).

My father met Huerta in the early 1960s at the Community Service Organization office in Boyle Heights, and he always spoke highly of her passion and determination to help fellow human beings. In contrast, my father had a strong dislike of Chávez because of his views on undocumented workers and his “my way or the highway” mindset.

Rest in peace Dolores Huerta, you will be missed.

Salvador Jimenez, Los Angeles

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To the editor: What a beautiful article about a beautiful person.

I met Huerta at a graduation in East L.A. She was the guest speaker. Later, I told her how much I admired her and her dedication to la causa. She smiled and asked one of her teammates to take my name and number. I was called two days later and offered a few volunteer assignments.

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¡Sí se puede!

Tony Lugo, Monrovia