Letters to the Editor: Ireland shows how a country can emerge from crisis stronger and kinder

To the editor: The juxtaposition of the Los Angeles Times’ fascinating “Hollywood in Crisis” series (especially this article) and its election coverage is intriguing ( “How the Emerald Isle became Hollywood’s latest hub for global production,” Oct. 29). Hollywood is not alone in crisis. America itself is in crisis with the direction our country has taken, the loss of our values and the way we treat each other. Hollywood has found its “better way” in the Emerald Isle. There must be a better way for all of us.

As even a casual observer of Irish history knows, Ireland has experienced incredible trauma: the Great Famine, the Irish Civil War, the Troubles. But somehow, the Irish people have not only survived, but come out all the stronger and kinder. And, perhaps most significantly, they have never lost a sense of humor that is so welcoming and refreshing. It’s not that things are perfect, as shown by the remnants of the Troubles that occasionally rear their heads. But you cannot help but feel something different there.

Hopefully, election results will demonstrate that our nation is coming out of our own “Troubles.” Whichever party prevails, we must find that we can laugh together again and be kind to each other. Only then can we justifiably feel that we are coming out on the other side of America’s crisis.

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Stephen F. Gladstone, Shaker Heights, Ohio