Letters to the Editor: To achieve unity, Israel should work toward integration rather than segregation

Photographers take pictures of Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Ta’al party, as he stands in front of a campaign backdrop on Oct. 5 in Tel Aviv.

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To the editor: If Israel is to achieve genuine national unity, the path forward lies in political integration rather than sectarian isolation ( “If Israeli politics were rational, Arab parties would now be holding all the cards,” Oct. 30). Today, Arab citizens participate meaningfully in every walk of Israeli life — serving with distinction as doctors, judges, scientists, teachers and parliamentarians. Yet, maintaining separate Arab political parties hinders full civic integration and fuels deep security concerns among Jewish Israelis.

When political groups operate outside mainstream parties under pragmatic banners, it evokes historical suspicions of a hudna — a temporary truce — raising fears of an internal “fifth column” waiting for a shift in the strategic balance. Operating separately only exacerbates these anxieties. True integration means working together within shared institutions.

Just as there is no single “Jewish party,” Arab citizens should join, shape and lead within mainstream parties across the entire political spectrum. By building shared political homes, Israelis of all backgrounds can address daily domestic needs while cementing mutual trust in the state’s security and future.

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Nahum Gat, Manhattan Beach

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To the editor: On Wednesday, it will be 31 years since Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated. I remember the horror of hearing that a fellow Jew murdered him. To borrow from “Star Wars,” I felt a disturbance in the Force.

This election has caused a disturbance in the Force as well. But this time, it comes with the possibility of rectification, not destruction. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign of fear and hatred has been halted, and there is a tiny glimmer of hope.

When Rabin was assassinated, the possibility of peace appeared to die with him. Today, Israel stands again at a karmic crossroads and has a window of opportunity to change its political and social future. But it will need the courage and vision of a Yitzhak Rabin — and, maybe, a little divine inspiration.

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Evelyn Baran, Beverly Hills