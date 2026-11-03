Letters to the Editor: Culver City and L.A. County led the way in curbing oil production

Homes sit in the shadow of the Inglewood Oil Field in 2024.

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To the editor: This article states, “Supporters said this week’s action will create a ‘domino effect’ for other municipalities” ( “Los Angeles approves ban on oil production after years-long fight,” Oct. 28).

It’s a reminder that Culver City and Los Angeles County were already leading the way. Years before the city of Los Angeles approved its latest oil phaseout ordinance, both jurisdictions took concrete steps to end oil extraction.

As a former Culver City mayor, I’m particularly proud that our City Council adopted a resolution in October 2020 declaring its intent to phase out oil drilling, and voted in October 2021 to prohibit new drilling and require the closure of existing oil operations by Dec. 31, 2029.

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That September , the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to prohibit new oil wells and phase out existing production in unincorporated communities, including the Inglewood Oil Field and surrounding Baldwin Hills.

Bravo to the city of Los Angeles for joining Culver City and L.A. County in protecting residents’ health, safety and quality of life.

Thomas Small, Culver City

This writer was mayor of Culver City from 2018 to 2019 and served on the Culver City Council from 2016 to 2020.