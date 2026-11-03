Letters to the Editor: The hypocrisy of a religious person criticizing the superstitious

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To the editor: The author appears to be so lacking in self-awareness that he fails to realize that his condemnation of people who believe differently than he is hypocritical ( “If 44% of Americans believe in ghosts, is Halloween still harmless fun?,” Oct. 31).

I support his right to be a self-identified observant Jew, and he points out some of the irony of his critique in the op-ed. But the introspection stops there. Those who believe in different things than he does are described as potentially “vulnerable,” making life decisions based on “claims that lack credible scientific evidence.”

But isn’t that the definition of faith? And if so, why is his belief any more justified than others that hold different beliefs?

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I am a lifelong atheist. I’ve tried religion. It didn’t fit with me. But I do have beliefs (or a code) that I live by. The basis is “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” And do not be too quick to judge those who believe differently.

So happy Halloween to all, and let the freak flag fly.

Bob Zwissler, Manhattan Beach

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To the editor: Oh my! Witches and ghouls and goblins and Heidi Klum!

This op-ed was the last straw. For days, my social media feed has been showing me annoying videos from protectors of various religions, mine included, warning us why we shouldn’t celebrate Halloween. I came to this country nine years ago with a 3-year-old, and now we have a 5-year-old as well. And all I see in this holiday is strangers selflessly decorating their houses, putting in time, money and effort for others to enjoy. I see children and children at heart being their most imaginative selves and sharing a moment of kindness and joy with these strangers.

Why read so much into something that can be looked at with eyes not tainted by all the hate, mistrust and harmful rhetoric that makes up our world right now? We all could spread some silliness and share some sugar.

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Utkarshini Kheror, Los Angeles